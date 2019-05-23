The Sixth Annual Memorial Lecture, in honour of Archbishop The Most Reverend Sir George Cuthbert Manning Woodroffe will be presented here tonight.

The Lecture will be presented by Oneka Morgan, who will speak on the topic: The church at the cross roads: choosing the critical path.

Ms Morgan is a Member of the Parochial Church Council of the St George’s Cathedral, President of the Youlou Pan Movement, a Director of the Board of the Carnival Development Corporation, and a District Commissioner of the SVG Girl Guides Association.

The lecture will be presented at Frenches House, from 7 tonight.

The event is being held to mark the 55th anniversary of the Bishop’s College Kingstown.







