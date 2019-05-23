TOBAGO SPORTS DELEGATION

A 5-member delegation of Sports Officials from Tobago arrived here yesterday for a 3-day visit aimed at boosting sports relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Tobago.

The Tobago delegation includes, Secretary for the Division of Sport and Youth Affairs, Jomo Pitt, Technical Director of Sports in Tobago, Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez, the President of the Tobago Netball League, Ruth Antoine, President of the Tobago Cricket Association, Kerwin John, and President of the Tobago Football Association, Anthony Moore,

The Tobago Sports Officials held discussions with local Minister of Sports, Cecil Mc Kie at a breakfast meeting yesterday on several sports topics and laid the groundwork for a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the establishment of sports development programmes between Tobago and St Vincent and the Grenadines.







