CLIMATE CHANGE FORUM

This country’s vulnerability to Climate Change was highlighted yesterday at a Panel Discussion on the Impact of Climate Change on Caribbean Security Frameworks.

The Regional Security System (RSS) hosted the panel discussion to stimulate discussion about challenges experienced as a result of climate change and the impact of climate change on security planning and response.

Director of the Sustainable Development Unit, Janeel Miller-Findlay made a presentation on the impact of Climate Change – the SVG context.

She said the global climate system will continue to change and are likely to become more severe in the coming decades.







