FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In an exciting match yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Bethel High School edged out YAMM Dynamic Girls 22-21 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the FLOW National Netball Championships.

At the same venue, this afternoon, JDS Success Radio Netters will play against Sion Hill Juniors at 5:00 in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division Knockout Championship, and at 6:00 in the evening, Mitres will oppose Dutch Lady Clinchers in the Goria Ballantyne 1st Division Knockout Championship.







