HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

Union Combined won the 2nd League Quarter-final of the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football Championship 5-4 on penalty kicks against Bruce Law Chambers Sparta yesterday at the Biabou Playing Field. In regulation time, the match ended in a goalless draw.

This afternoon at 4:30, Top Strikers of Biabou will meet National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers in the third League Quarter-final, and tomorrow at the same time, Greggs FC will play against World X1 in the last Quarter-final.

Top Strikers of Biabou and Union Combined will contest the Knockout Final on Sunday afternoon at 3:30. All matches will also be played at the Biabou Playing Field.







