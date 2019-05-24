MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

Another five matches are scheduled to be played this weekend in the FLOW/CARIB Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Richland Park Oval.

Tomorrow afternoon at 12:30, Sion Hill Tallawahs will face the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars, and at 1:00, Country Meet OUT-AH Trouble (2) will clash with Gairy Construction Simple Boys.

On Sunday morning at 10:00, Gomea Bombers will meet Adventist Youths, then at 12:00 noon, Country Meet Town OUT-AH-Trouble (1) will tackle Nice Radio Clinchers. Later in the afternoon, Israel Bruce Smashers will play against ITBM Fully Loaded at 3:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related