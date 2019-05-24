RENTON CLIMATE CHANGE

Deputy Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), Dr. Susan Singh-Renton said climate change is having a devastating impact on the Fisheries Sector.

Dr. Singh-Renton was making a presentation on the Impact of Climate Change on the Fisheries Sector at a Panel Discussion yesterday at the Methodist Church Hall.

She highlighted the importance of protecting the fisheries sector, as it plays a crucial role in food Security.

Dr. Renton pointed out that the Fisheries Sector faces other challenges which in time will make many species extinct.







