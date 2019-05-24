SECOND NIGHT MARKET

Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG, is already making plans to stage the second edition of the “Everything Vincy Night Market” later this month.

Communications Officer, Jamila Soso-Vincent said the Night Market seeks to showcase the products and services of local businesses and vendors.

She said the event follows on the success of the inaugural Night Market, which was held on April 26th.

Ms. Soso-Vincent, said the event will be held on Friday May 31st at the Kingstown Vegetable Market from 7 to 11 p.m.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related