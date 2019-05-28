ONEKA MEMORIAL LECTURE

The Parochial Church Council of the St George’s Cathedral, is making plans for the celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the St. George’s Cathedral.

Word of this came from Oneka Morgan, a member of the Council, as she delivered the Sixth Annual Memorial Lecture, in honour of Archbishop The Most Reverend Sir George Cuthbert Manning Woodroffe.

The lecture was presented at Frenches House last week, on the topic: The church at the cross roads: choosing the critical path.

Ms. Morgan said there is need to rebuild the image of Anglican Churches across the country and also pointed out that there has been a decline in attendance at the Anglican Church here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Lecture was held to mark the 55th anniversary of the Bishop’s College Kingstown.







