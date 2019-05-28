TAIWANESE VISIT

The Foreign Affairs Minister of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Dr. Jau-shieh Joseph Wu will pay a two-day official visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines from today.

The Taiwanese Minister will arrive here as part of his official tour of the Caribbean.

Dr. Wu will be accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Wu, along with other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) including the Director-General of the Department of Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Ambassador Tah-Ray Yui.

During the official visit, Foreign Minister Wu will tour several places of interest in St Vincent and the Grenadines, and will sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the procurement of vehicles to assist the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. This will be followed by a tour of the terminal building at the Argyle International Airport, which was funded by the Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

During the visit, Dr. Wu will present a cheque valued at US$300,000 to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, at a ceremony at Cabinet Room

The Republic of China on Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines have a longstanding friendship since the countries established diplomatic ties on August 15, 1981. Since then, both countries have enjoyed fruitful relations in areas such as people-to-people exchanges, education, health, agriculture, infrastructure development and technical co-operation.







