TRADE WINDS AND VOLCANO ACTIVITIES

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said the activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the last eruption of La Soufriere Volcano were extended this year because of Exercise Trade Winds which takes place during the month of June.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said they ended the program last Thursday with a consultation at Calliaqua but the extension was important as one of the major aspects of Exercise Trade Winds will be a Volcanic Eruption simulation.

Miss Forbes said during Trade Winds 2019 their Volcanic Simulations will focus on evacuations by Land and by Sea in strategic areas across the country.

Director Forbes said the simulation exercises will take place in the Windward and Leeward communities by sea and the evacuation exercises which they develop, will also be implemented for the Hurricane Season which begins in a few days and other times of disaster.







