The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts on Saturday June 1st.

Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Michelle Forbes is advising individuals and families to be prepared for the season which ends on November 30th.

Miss Forbes warned against complacency, and appealed for vigilance throughout the entire six-month period.

She also stressed that residents in low-lying areas must be prepared for any type of natural disasters, and not just Hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a near normal Hurricane season, with a total of nine to fifteen named storms.

The Hurricane Names for this year are – Andrea; Barry; Chantal; Dorian; Erin; Fernand; Gabrielle; Humberto; Imelda; Jerry; Karen Lorenzo; Melissa; Nestor; Olga; Pablo; Rebekah; Sebastien; Tanya; Van and Wendy.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related