Eltonte’ Leonard won 4 gold medals, 7 silver and a bronze to emerge the Top Overall Swimmer in the 11-12 years Category of the 28th Annual Barbados International Swim Meet at the Aquatic Centre in Barbados last weekend.

Eltonte’ Leonard swam in 14 individual events, achieved 8 personal best times, and finished second overall among the male swimmers in all age groups.

His sister, Eltonique Leonard won 2 gold and 5 silver medals in the Girls 8 years and under, and completed 6 personal best times. She swam all 7 events and was 2nd overall in her category.

She set new national records in 50 metres backstroke in 45.28 seconds;

the 50 metres breaststroke in 47.09 seconds;

the 50 meteres butterfly in 39.36 seconds;

and the 200 metres individual Medley in 3 minutes, 27.74 seconds.

The third Black Sands Swim Squad swimmer in the Championships, Jamie Joachim competed 9 events in the girls 11-12 age group, won a silver and two bronze medals, recorded 6 personal best times, and in the process set new national records in

the 200 metres freestyle in 2 minutes, 28.11 seconds; and the 200 metres individual medley in 2 minutes, 52.48 seconds.



More than 200 swimmers from swim clubs in Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines took part in the Swim Meet. The 42-member team from Sharks, Lightning and Seajays Swim Club of St. Lucia also won 30 individual Medals at the Championship.











