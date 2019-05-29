A media event will be held here this week, to mark the completion of the installation of a fibre cable between mainland St. Vincent and the Grenadine Islands of Bequia, Mustique, Canouan, and Union Island with connections to Carriacou and Grenada

The project is being carried out by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through a Public/Private Partnership with Digicel (SVG) Ltd.

The laying of the subsea fibre cable will also be installed from Owia to Chateaubelair. The installation is being done by the specialized subsea cable-laying vessel, the CS Intrepid.

This week’s media event to mark the completion of the installation of the subsea cable will be held on Thursday, May 30 at the Cruise Ship Terminal commencing at 5:00 p.m.

The subsea fibre cable will be connected to Cable Landing Stations and will be joined to the terrestrial fibre network currently being rolled out to complete a fibre optic broadband network throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is expected to be completed by September this year.

The laying of the cable forms part of the World Bank funded Caribbean Regional Communications Infrastructure Program (CARCIP) National Broadband Project. The project involves the provision, maintenance and operation of a Government-wide area network, an internet protocol PBX, and the installation, maintenance and operation of an undersea cable system for Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Thursday’s event is expected to be addressed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development and Information and Communications Technology, Camillo Gonsalves.







