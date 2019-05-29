INVEST SVG, ANGEL PROJECT

Businesses wishing to participate in the Angel Investing Pilot Project, organized by Investment Promotions Agency, Invest SVG, have until this Friday, May 31st, to submit their applications.

Business Angel Investing is the practice of high net worth individuals investing their money and experience to help early stage businesses grow and realize long-term returns.

Executive Director of Invest SVG, Annette Mark, said many businesses throughout the region have benefitted tremendously from similar programmes.

Miss Mark said the project seeks to provide much needed financial support and mentorship to small and medium-sized businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







