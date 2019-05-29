MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS WEDNESDAY

Yesterday afternoon, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Byam’s Physical Therapy Services Downstreet United defeated Mesopotamia 3-2 at the Cane End Playing Field.

Deandre Smith, Ozim Smith and Kirtlon Franklyn netted a goal each for Byam’s Physical Therapy Services Downstreet United, while Godbert Boyce and Figo Pope scored for Mesopotamia.

At the same venue this afternoon, Enhams will meet Glen United at 4:30.







