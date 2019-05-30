NATIONAL CRICKET

Team Rivals and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division 50-overs Cricket Championship.

Team Rivals defeated New Haven Funeral Home North Windward by 8 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: New Haven Funeral Home North Windward 113 off 19.3 overs (Kuthbert Springer 48, Deighton Butler 6-31), Team Rivals 114-2 off 10.5 overs (Kensley Joseph 66, Collvon King 34).



The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) beat FLOW Radcliffe by 3 wickets at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 143 off 23 overs (Asif Hooper 39, Andy Harper 36, Nigel Small 4-10), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 144-7 off 22.3 overs (Kesrick Williams 36, Romario Grant 32).

In the Neil Williams Twenty/20 Championship, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) defeated New Haven Funeral Home North Windward by 3 wickets at the Park Hill Playing Field.

The scores: New Haven Funeral Home North Windward 171-9 off 19 overs (Veno Da Souza 52, Dillon Douglas 32), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 174-7 off 18.2 overs (Dillon Bynoe 39, Selwick Caine 36, Selroy Williams 3-17).

Victors (1) won from French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College by 38 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Victors (1) 143 off 18.4 overs (Atticus Browne 57, Roxell John 5-23), French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College 105 off 16.3 overs (Romando Mars 45, Atticus Browne 4-2, Donwell Hector 3-14).

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) defeated MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars by 72 runs at the Cumberland Playing Field.

The scores: the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 169 off 20 overs (Desron Maloney 38, Salvan Browne 36, Maxwald Edwards 3-42), MSDA Jules Anthony Northern Stars 97 off 17.4 overs (Shamon Hooper 48, Kevin Abraham 4-25).



Victors (1) beat Strike Eagles by 8 wickets at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Strike Eagles 126-8 off 20 overs (Ricky Hoyte 33, Kevin Peters 30, Travis Cumberbatch 4-23), Victors (1) 128-2 off 10.5 overs (Chrisroy John 52, Atticus Browne 31).

Smashers defeated Victors (2) by 76 runs at Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field.

The scores: Smashers 216-5 off 20 overs (Ronald Scott 71, Joelano Neil 48, Lionel Cumberbatch 3-51), Victors (2) 140-9 off 20 overs (Roger Gibson 37).

Guardian General Saints beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) by 34 runs at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: Guardian General Saints 170-5 off 20 overs (Romel Currency 50), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 136-9 off 20 overs (Antonio Sutherland 60, Jeremy Haywood 3-25).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related