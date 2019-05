The second semi-final of the Biabou Football League took place yesterday, when World XI defeated Union Combined 5-4 on penalty kicks at the Biabou Playing Field to reach Sunday’s Final against Top Strikers of Biabou.

Before the final, Union Combined and Greggs F.C will contest the Third Place Playoff. NBC will carry live coverage of Sunday’s Final.







