This country’s Consul General Fitzgerald Huggins along with Grenada’s Consul General and Dominica’s Trade and Investment Commissioner have begun taking precautionary measures to ensure that Hurricane Relief Supplies are available, in the event of a storm or hurricane. The Consuls General joined with over thirty (30) volunteers from

GlobalMedic, Air Canada workers, and Community group members from Grenada and Dominica, at Air Canada’s Brampton location to pack hurricane relief supplies in anticipation of the 2019 hurricane season.

Rahul Singh, Executive Director at GlobalMedic said over 4000 kits are to be made available, to be shared among the islands. St Vincent and the Grenadines will be given 500 kits. Each kit will cost approximately US$120 and will be donated free of cost to the countries.

The kit is essentially a hygiene kit that is suitable for a family of five. It contains a water purification kit, toothpaste, soap and toothbrushes.

GlobalMedic is responsible for getting the supplies through donations and sponsorship and Air Canada is involved in shipping the relief supplies to the islands in which they operate.

GlobalMedic has performed relief operations in Grenada and Dominica in the past, after the islands were hit by Hurricanes Ivan and Maria in 2004 and 2017 respectively. They have been working with Air Canada since 2016 to assist Caribbean countries with hurricane relief supplies.

This country’s Consul General Fitzgerald Huggins expressed gratitude to Air Canada and GlobalMedic, noting that the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines and the National Emergency Management Agency are extremely grateful for the hurricane kits.







