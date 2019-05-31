SVG BASKETBALL

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation will hold activities in its “Building Citizens through Sports” Programme throughout main-island St Vincent, tomorrow.

At 9:00 in the morning, Girls Basketball Practice at the New Montrose Basketball Facility, and Mini Basketball at the Langley Park Hard Court. At 1:00 in the afternoon, the Blue Chip Academy Basketball Championship at the Campden Park Hard Court and at 4:30, Mini Basketball at the Greggs Hard Court, while a Basketball Caravan at the Richland Park Hard Court.



The Association will also hold an open basketball practice session for girls at 9:00 tomorrow morning at the New Montrose Basketball Facility. The session is open to students aged 20 and under, in Secondary and post-secondary Institutions.







