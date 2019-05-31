SVG VOLLEYBALL

Former St Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball player, Marlon Williams, a student at Humber College in Toronto, Canada is completing the second week of a 3-month attachment at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball Association as part of his studies leading to an Advanced Diploma in Sports Management.

Williams will assist the Association with budgeting and accounting, development of a marketing strategy, preparing the Senior Men’s Volleyball team for the NORCECA Continental Volleyball Championship in September, and the Secondary Schools Team for the Windward Islands Schools Games in July.

He will also work on the St Vincent and the Grenadines Volleyball Association’s Grassroots programme aimed at developing volleyball in the country.

Tomorrow, as part of the National Coaching Caravan, Williams will conduct a grassroots programme at the Dickson Methodist School Hard Court between 11:00 in the morning and 1:00 in the afternoon, to be followed by the second leg of the Volleyball Island Tour at 2:00.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related