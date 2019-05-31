TRADEWINDS SOON

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries across the region participating in Phase-I of the 2019 Tradewinds Exercise, which got underway yesterday in the Dominican Republic.

Representatives from the United States and 21 partner nations are participating in the 35th Annual Tradewinds Exercises, a U.S Southern Command-sponsored multi-national Caribbean-focused exercise.

Phase I runs from May 30 – June 08 in the Dominican Republic, while Phase II will be held from June 14 – 21 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A release from the local Police Force says both phases provide opportunities to conduct joint, combined and inter-agency partner nation capacity-building, focused on increasing regional co-operation in complex multi-national security operations, as well as humanitarian disaster response operations.

The release says the strong relationships forged during Tradewinds, through the exchange of knowledge and expertise are key to maintaining regional security and prosperity throughout the Caribbean.

A twenty-two member delegation comprising officers from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, is participating in the exercise in the Dominican Republic.

The delegation is headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frankie Joseph, who is also the lead planner for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, for Phase Two.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related