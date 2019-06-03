AMERICAN AIRLINES TO SVG

Vincentians in the Diaspora, and visitors plaining to take part in this country’s Carnival celebrations will find it easier to do so this year, as American Airlines will be adding a second weekly service from the Miami International Airport to the Argyle International Airport.

This has been confirmed by American Airlines Manager for the Eastern Caribbean Cathy-Ann Joseph. According to Ms. Joseph, the Airline’s Network Planning Department has confirmed planned flights beginning from mid-December 2019.

She said the planned flights are AA-1427 leaving Miami International Airport on Wednesdays at 10:30am to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and leaving St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 4:15pm to Miami International Airport; in addition to AA-1427 leaving Miami International Airport on Saturdays at 10:30am to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and leaving St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 4:15pm to Miami International Airport.

The second service will commence on Wednesday December 18, 2019 operating with the A319 aircraft which is currently used for the Saturday service, while the Saturday service “will now be operated by a 737-800 series aircraft which will provide an additional 8 business class and 24 economy seats” or a total of 16 business class and 144 economy seats.

American Airlines commenced a weekly non-stop service to St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday December 15, 2018 operating the Airbus A319 which has a capacity of 8 business class seats and 120 economy seats.

This second American Airline non-stop service to the Argyle International Airport will complement Caribbean Airlines’ weekly Wednesday non-stop service from JFK International, USA and Air Canada Rouge’s weekly Thursday non-stop service from Pearson International, Canada. Air Canada Rouge will again operate a second weekly Sunday non-stop service for the winter season commencing December 15, 2019.







