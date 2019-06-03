In the Sonia Lewis 4th Division Knockout of the FLOW National Netball Championships, Sion Hill Juniors defeated FCC Maple (5) 23-16 last Saturday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose where SVG General Services Maple also beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems 32-23 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, X-Ceed Sports Club will meet Irie Travel Vets in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knockout, and at 6:00 in the evening, National Properties Netters will play against French Verandah X-Ceed in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division Knockout. The matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.







