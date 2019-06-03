MISS SVG WINNERS

Six contestants vied for the coveted title of Miss SVG 2019, at Carnival City, Victoria Park on Saturday night.

The contestants are Miss FLOW Sonia Delecia, Miss Vincentian Chocolate Megan Greaves, Miss Metrocint General Insurance Company Ltd; Silvern Lavia, Miss Lotto Kircia Modeste, Miss Mustique Company Ltd Sharikah Rodney and Miss Massy Stores SVG Ltd Felica Thomas.

They were judged in four appearances in Swimwear; Talent; Evening Wear and Interview.

Celebrations are continuing for 19 year old Sharikah Rodney from Greiggs, who was crowned Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

Miss Rodney, who was sponsored by The Mustique Company also won the Best Swimwear; Best Evening Wear and Best Interview categories.

The First Runner-Up is Sylvorn Lavia who also won the Best Talent and the Second Runner Up is Sonia Delecia

The Miss Photogenic Award was won by Megan Greaves and the Miss Congeniality Award went to Felica Thomas.







