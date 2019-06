MS LUCY ADINAH NANTON of 49 Vauxhall Drive, Scarborough, On M1P 1P8 Family of King Street, formerly of Georgetown, St. Vincent died on Saturday May 25th at the age of 87. The funeral takes place on Saturday June 1st at the Paul O’Connor Funeral Home Ltd 1939 Lawrence Ave East (Between Pharmacy and Warden) Scarborough, On M1R-2Y8. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Church of St. Jude, Wexford (Anglican).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related