UNESCO BIOSPHERE WORKSHOP

Issues relating to Biosphere conservation will take centre-stage here, as the SVG National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization {UNESCO} hosts a two-day Information Workshop.

The workshop on the UNESCO Man and Biosphere Program, aims to increase awareness and understanding of stakeholders on crucial issues regarding Biosphere conservation.

It also seeks to develop a plan of action on the use of the Man and the Biosphere Program here.

The UNESCO Man and Biosphere Program, is one of the Organization’s flagship programs under the UNESCO Biodiversity Initiative that has been developed to ensure that UNESCO contributes to the implementation of the UN Strategic Plan for Biodiversity.

The sessions are being held at the Fisheries Conference Room, and the opening ceremony began at 1:30 this afternoon.







