WINDWARD COMMUNITY LEAGUE

North East and North Windward made winning starts to the All Windward Community Football League which opened last Saturday at the London Playing Field in Sandy Bay.



North East defeated Greiggs 5-2 after 2 goals by Kadeem Duncan and a goal each from Krishardo Gonsalves, Malden Scrubb and Kevorn Cuffy. Valdo Anderson scored both goals for Greiggs.

North Windward also won by a wide margin over Diamonds beating them 5-1. There were two goals by Terris Joseph for North Windward. Their other goals were converted by Chavel Barker, Trezine Da Souza and Cameron Osment, while Saviola Blake scored the goal for Diamonds.



The League will continue on Wednesday afternoon, when Marriaqua will meet Biabou at the Cane End Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related