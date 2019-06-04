AWARDS CEREMONY

The Primary Schools Principals Association will host an awards Luncheon today, to recognize nine Retired Primary School Principals for their contribution to the Education sector

The Luncheon will be held at the Young Island Resort from ten this morning, and will be held with the theme: Thanks for Keeping the Promise

The event will hear addresses from Minister of Education St. Clair Prince and President of the Primary Schools Principals Association, Ave Maria Weeks-Stephens

Retired Principal and Immediate Past President of the Primary Schools Principals Association, Joy Matthews will also speak on behalf of the Awardees.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related