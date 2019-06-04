CUBA-TRADE MISSION

Major production companies operating here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be targeted by a group of Cuban Investors, scheduled to arrive here tomorrow.

The group will be accompanied this country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Ellsworth John, and will be pursuing potential trade opportunities with this country.

The companies to be targeted include: the East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC), Eastern Caribbean Metals/Plastics Industries Ltd (ECMIL), the St Vincent Container Corp Ltd and Kendra’s Aluminium Products Ltd.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, will host a News Conference on Thursday June 6th to update the public about the visit.

The news briefing is scheduled to begin at 9 am, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room.

A Debriefing Press Conference/Fact Finding session will also be held on Friday June 7th, at 3pm at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room, as the visit comes to an end.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related