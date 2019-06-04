FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

X-CEED Sports Club won by default from Ire Travel Vets yesterday afternoon in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knock-out of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Center in New Montrose.

French Verandah X-CEED defeated National Properties Netters 57-39 in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division Knock-out

At the same venue, this afternoon, SVG General Services Maple will face Combined Schools in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knock-out at 5:00, then in the evening, French Verandah X-CEED will clash with Island Blends Maple in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division at 6:00.







