The Hairoun Biabou Football League title was captured by World XI as they defeated Top Strikers of Biabou 2-1 on Sunday, infront a large and colourful crowd at the Biabou Playing Field.

Tyrese Dickson and Keon Baptiste scored the goals for World XI, while Jaden Jacobs converted for Top Strikers of Biabou.

In the earlier match, Kebez Pride and Joy secured third place with 2-1 victory over Union Combined. Otis Hector and Alistair Williams scored a goal each for Kebez Pride and Joy, while Steven Warren netted for Union Combined.



Romario Dennie of Greggs F.C, with 19 goals was the leading goal scorer in the Championship. Desborne Lavia of Top Strikers from Biabou was adjudged the Best Midfielder, while the Best Defender Award went to Jason Hoyte also of Top Strikers from Biabou. Cliffroy Hoyte was adjudged the Best Goalkeeper, and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) was Jaden Jacobs of Top Strikers from Biabou.

Champions, World XI received the League Trophy and EC$1,500.00. Second placed, Top Strikers of Biabou collected EC$1,200.00 and a Trophy, and Third-placed Kebez Pride and Joy received EC$1,000.00 and a Trophy. Top Strikers of Biabou won the Knockout Title. 16 teams took part in the Championships this year.

Top Strikers of Biabou.

World XI, HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE Champion.







