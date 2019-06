Yesterday afternoon, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/ Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Denis Byam’s Physical Therapy Downstreet United beat Carriere WA-KAN-DA 5-nil at the Cane End Playing Field. Mike Browne netted a hat-trick, while Deandre Smith scored a brace.

This afternoon at 4:30, Cane End will do battle with Mt Pleasant at the Cane End Playing Field.







