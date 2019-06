C. W Prescod Primary School won the Kingstown Group of the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Quiz yesterday.

They amassed 92 points, eight ahead of the Roman Catholic Primary School, who finished on 84 points in second position, third was the Lodge Village Government School on 68 points.

Today’s activities will be at the Calliaqua Anglican Primary School, as Brighton Primary, Stubbs Government, and Fair Hall Primary, engages host Calliaqua Anglican Primary School.







