ST LUCIA NAMED UNDER-19 TRAINING SQUAD

Star batsman, Kimani ME-LI-US leads a 24-member training squad named by the St Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) to undergo training in preparation for the Windward Islands tournament later this month in Dominica.

Saint Lucia are two-time defending champions of the Windward Islands Championship, having shared the title for the past two years.

Last year, ME-LI-US and spin bowler, Simeon Gerson went on to represent the Windward Islands at the Cricket West Indies Under-19 level along with JOHN-NEL Eugene. Whereas Eugene has aged out, Gerson returns to the St Lucia team, hoping to dominate once again in the sub-regional series.

ME-LI-US, has played for the West Indies “B” team and the West Indies Under-19. He will be hoping to earn a return spot on the next West Indies team, having been part of several age-group training camps over the past 12 months.







