The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior National Championships will get underway this afternoon at 4:30, at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue.



There will be Competition in the Women’s Open, Singles Men’s Open and Men Veterans Singles.

The Championships are the basis for selecting the Senior National Team for the 2019 Senior Caribbean Squash Individual and Team Championships in Georgetown, Guyana from 18th to 25th August.







