Technical Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics Association, Vincentian, La Prise Williams has been elected President of the Caribbean Gymnastics League (CGL).

The other members of the Executive are Michelle Frankland of Trinidad and Tobago (Vice President), Nicola Thompson of the Bahamas (Treasurer), Darius Fields of Barbados (Secretary), and Mitch MO-HESS of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Communications Officer).







