ECGC NEW CEO

Elvis De Riggs has taken up duties as the new Chief Executive Officer of the East Caribbean Group of companies, ECGC.

The official announcement was made by the outgoing CEO of 12 years Osmond Davy during a Media briefing this week.

Mr. Davy said Mr. De Riggs is the most suitable person for the position having worked his way up through various Departments of the company.

Mr. Davy said he’s confident that Mr. De Riggs will serve the company to the best of his ability, given his years of experience.

Mr. De Riggs, who have served ECGC for over thirty years, officially took office as CEO on May 1st.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related