MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, Cane End outplayed Mt Pleasant winning 6-1, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/ Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, at the Cane End Playing Field.

Randolph Mapp netted two of the goals for Cane End, with a goal each from Marlon Mapp, Jessie Edwards, Romando Browne, and Kirtney Francis. Jorondo Jardin scored the goal for Mt. Pleasant.

At the same venue, this afternoon, there will be a match in the All Windward Community Football League between Marriaqua and Biabou at 4:30.







