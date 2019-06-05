NTCOG LECTURE

The New Testament Church of God St. Vincent and the Grenadines will hold its Gladys Priam Memorial Lecture this weekend.

Dean of the Bethel Bible College of the Caribbean, Bishop Earlmont Williams will present the lecture on “Pentecostal Distinctive –Inclusive Holy Spirit Baptism, Speaking in Tongues and Divine Healing”.

The Lecture is being held as part of the church’s Pentecostal Celebration.

It takes place on Saturday June 8th at the Wilson Hill New Testament church beginning at 9:30 am.

It will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







