St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community to observe World Environment Day today, under the theme Air Pollution.

In a Message to mark the day the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Gutteres said an estimated nine out of ten people worldwide are exposed to air pollutants that exceed World Health Organization air quality guidelines.

This is lowering life expectancy and damaging economies across the planet.

Mr. Gutteres said tackling air pollution therefore presents a double opportunity, as there are many successful initiatives that both clear the air and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as phasing out coal-fired power plants and promoting less polluting industry, transport and domestic fuels.

With investments in renewable energy sources outstripping those in fossil fuels every year, the rise of clean energy is helping globally.

Today, we face an equally urgent crisis. It is time to act decisively. My message to governments is clear: tax pollution; end fossil fuel subsidies; and stop building new coal plants. We need a green economy not a grey economy.

On World Environment Day, I ask each of us to act so we can breathe more easily. From pressuring politicians and businesses to changing our own habits, we can reduce pollution and beat climate change.







