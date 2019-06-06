AUSSIE BEAT WEST INDIES-ICC WORLD CUP

West Indies suffered a 15-run defeat to world champions, Australia in their second ICC World Cup Cricket at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England today.

The scores: Australia 288 off 49-overs; Nathan Coulter-Nile 92, Steve Smith 73, wicket-keeper/batsman Alex Carey 45; Carlos Brathwaite 3 for 67, Andre Russell 2 for 41, Sheldon Cottrell 2 for 56, Oshane Thomas 2 for 63, Jason Holder 1 for 28.

West Indies 273 for 9 off 50-overs; Shai Hope 68, Captain, Jason Holder 51, Chris Gayle 21, Shimron Hetmyer 21; left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc 5 for 46, right-arm fast bowler, Cummins 2 for 41.







