X-ceed Sports Club are the Joyce Frank 3rd Division Knockout Netball Champions of the FLOW National Netball Championships. They defeated SVG General Services Maple 30-24 in yesterday afternoon’s Final at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

This afternoon, the Final of the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division Knockout Championship will take place at 5:00 and will feature Twilight Trading X-Ceed and Metrocint General Insurance Maple.

This year’s National Netball Championships are scheduled to close on Saturday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related