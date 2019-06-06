GOODWILL FISH ACTIVITIES

The Goodwill Fisherman’s Co-operative is hosting events this week, as part of activities to mark Fisherman’s Month 2019.

The 2019 Fisherman’s Month of activities are being held with the theme: Climate Change affects the Ocean, Fish responsibly to Sustain the Industry and the slogan We Fish It, You Dish It.

The activities will culminate on Fisherman’s Day – Whit Monday June 10th, and are focusing heavily on climate change.

President of the Goodwill Fisherman’s Co-operative, Andre Liverpool, said the activities will culminate this weekend with fun-filled events for the entire family.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related