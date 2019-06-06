Architectural contracts are to be finalized soon, as the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to make steady progress with plans to construct a 250 room Hotel at Mt. Wynne.

This was revealed last Thursday May 30th during an official visit by the Foreign Minister of the Republic of China on Taiwan Dr. Jau-shieh Joseph Wu to the site at Mt. Wynne.

Executive Director of Invest SVG Annette Mark, who was part of the touring party, said she is really looking forward to the ground breaking ceremony for the project.

According to Ms. Mark, they are now at the stage where the architectural contracts are being finalized and the next step would be the final contracts and “identifying a contractor

Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jau-shieh Joseph Wu and his delegation arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday, 29th May, and departed on Thursday 30th.

The Mt Wynne hotel will be constructed at a cost of US$50-million made available to the Government of SVG from the government of the Republic of China on Taiwan.

Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations in 1981.







