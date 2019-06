Registration to this year’s National Table Tennis Championships will close July 8th.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association says that the Championships will be played from 12th to 18th of July at the West St George Secondary School at Belair.

There will be competition in the Pre-Cadets, Cadets, Junior, Open Singles and Team Championships.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related