Members of Parliament will meet next Wednesday for a Special Sitting of the House of Assembly.

According to a Media Release from the Clerk of the House of Assembly, the Special Sitting will be held on the occasion of an Official State Visit of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The House of Assembly Meeting begins at 2:15pm on Wednesday next week.

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.







