The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will host a Carnival Crime Prevention Showcase later this month.

The Crime Prevention Unit says in an effort to enlighten and edify the general public on crime prevention tips for the Carnival Season, it will host a week of activities commencing on Sunday, June 23, 2019 with a church service.

The week of activities will climax on Friday, June 28th, 2019 with its annual Carnival Crime Prevention Exhibition outside the Central Police Station.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. under the theme; “Securing citizens and visitors through innovative policing!”

As part of the activities, a whistle stop will be held on Tuesday June 25th, 2019 around Kingstown and its suburbs.







