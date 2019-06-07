ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES-WOMEN’S ODI

England Women beat West Indies Women by 208 runs in the 1st One Day International Day/Night ICC Women’s Cricket match at Leicester.

The scores: England Women 318 for 9 off 50-overs; Heather Knight 94 Amy Jones 91; Hayley Matthews 4 for 57, Afy Fletcher 2 for 59, Shakera Sellman 2 for 64.

West Indies Women 110 off 36-overs; CHE-DEAN Nation 42 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3 for 30, Laura Marsh 3 for 33, Katherine Brunt 2 for 6.

Amy Jones of England Women was the Payer of the Match. The second match will be played on Sunday at Worcester.







