Yesterday afternoon, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, A hat-trick by A-MIEN John gave Richland Park a 3-nil victory over Glen United at the Cane End Playing Field.

At the same venue tomorrow afternoon, Redemption Sharpes will face Fair Hall at 2:30 and Lodge Village will tackle Mt. Pleasant at 4:30.







